BlackRock Inc. Purchases 247,051 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,898,053 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,051 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 10.23% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $1,057,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Ronald L. Moses sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.60, for a total value of $263,880.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,450.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on JKHY shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.20.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $148.65 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.20 and a twelve month high of $151.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 42.23, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.88.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.12. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

