BlackRock Inc. Purchases 281,116 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,024,326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281,116 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 11.06% of Teledyne Technologies worth $1,102,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 85.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 217.0% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 112.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TDY has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cowen set a $375.00 price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $275.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teledyne Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.50.

In other news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.03, for a total transaction of $1,818,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,201,202.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 2,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.33, for a total transaction of $728,135.03. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,374 shares in the company, valued at $10,426,521.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,191 shares of company stock worth $9,939,805 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $337.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.09. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $189.35 and a 1-year high of $344.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $802.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.55 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

