BlackRock Inc. Sells 27,050 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,853,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 27,050 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.76% of Textron worth $946,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Textron by 4.1% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,509,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $292,232,000 after purchasing an additional 217,300 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Textron by 24.4% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 15,859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Textron during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Textron by 8.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Textron by 18.7% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 426,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,621,000 after purchasing an additional 67,320 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on TXT shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America downgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Textron from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Textron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Textron from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

Shares of Textron stock opened at $47.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.07. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.30 and a 1 year high of $58.00.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 16.88%. Textron’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.40%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

