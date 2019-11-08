BMO Capital Markets Increases Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Price Target to $12.00

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.46% from the stock’s previous close.

CCRN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cross Country Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.33.

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $12.43 on Wednesday. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $12.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.47 and a 200-day moving average of $9.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $209.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCRN. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 13,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $276,000. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 31,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 126.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 15,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

