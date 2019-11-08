Boku’s (BOKU) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Boku (LON:BOKU) in a report published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.20) price target on shares of Boku in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Shares of BOKU opened at GBX 100.03 ($1.31) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $252.26 million and a PE ratio of -35.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 100.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 115.64. Boku has a 52-week low of GBX 63.20 ($0.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 148 ($1.93). The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.71.

In other news, insider Mike Cahill sold 2,500 shares of Boku stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.50), for a total transaction of £2,875 ($3,756.70). Also, insider Jonathan Peter Prideaux sold 206,460 shares of Boku stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.44), for a total value of £227,106 ($296,754.21).

Boku, Inc provides mobile billing and payment solutions for merchants and mobile operators. The company's solutions enable consumers to make online payments using their mobile devices. It offers merchant solutions, including Boku Acquire, a mobile provisioning for operator led user acquisition; Boku Account, a mobile authentication for frictionless user activation; and Boku Checkout, a carrier commerce for comprehensive user monetization.

