Bonavista Energy (TSE:BNP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Bonavista Energy (TSE:BNP)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Raymond James in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$0.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential downside of 3.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BNP. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Bonavista Energy from C$0.65 to C$0.60 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. CIBC decreased their price target on Bonavista Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.40 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. TD Securities lowered Bonavista Energy from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Bonavista Energy from C$0.60 to C$0.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Bonavista Energy from C$1.50 to C$0.75 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Bonavista Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of C$0.87.

Shares of TSE BNP opened at C$0.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.71, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $149.27 million and a P/E ratio of 6.05. Bonavista Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.41 and a 1 year high of C$1.51.

In related news, insider Sime Armoyan acquired 298,500 shares of Bonavista Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.45 per share, with a total value of C$134,325.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 40,334,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$18,150,345.

Bonavista Energy Company Profile

Bonavista Energy Corporation acquires, develops, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and assets in Western Canada. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

