Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $1.53 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Boston Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,333 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 23.0% in the second quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 60,816 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 11,376 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 4.0% in the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,348 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in shares of Target by 1.9% in the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 32,220 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 10.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 1.3% in the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT opened at $110.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.54. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $60.15 and a 1-year high of $114.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $18.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Target declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Target’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total transaction of $413,668.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cathy R. Smith sold 8,412 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total transaction of $878,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,478 shares of company stock worth $8,915,363. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Target from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.25.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

