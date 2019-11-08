Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Now Covered by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.08% from the stock’s current price.

BXP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird set a $152.00 price target on Boston Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $149.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Boston Properties from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Boston Properties from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boston Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.54.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties stock opened at $137.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.86. Boston Properties has a 52-week low of $107.84 and a 52-week high of $140.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $743.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.74 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 18.20%. Boston Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Properties will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 112.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 406.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Further Reading: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.