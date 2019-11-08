Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Citigroup by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 13,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 376.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank increased its position in Citigroup by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,963,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,561,000 after purchasing an additional 14,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in Citigroup by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 4,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $75.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Citigroup Inc has a 12-month low of $48.42 and a 12-month high of $76.28. The firm has a market cap of $164.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.80.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.12. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $18.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 30.68%.

In other Citigroup news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $465,225.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,821,391.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

C has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $77.50 to $84.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a $78.00 price objective on Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $85.00 price objective on Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.57.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

