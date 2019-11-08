Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €56.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) has been given a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 16.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BNR. Deutsche Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. HSBC set a €50.50 ($58.72) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Independent Research set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brenntag currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €50.65 ($58.89).

Shares of FRA:BNR opened at €48.25 ($56.10) on Wednesday. Brenntag has a 1-year low of €43.06 ($50.07) and a 1-year high of €56.25 ($65.41). The company’s fifty day moving average is €44.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is €44.28.

About Brenntag

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

