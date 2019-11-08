Brickblock Price Up 60.3% Over Last Week (BBK)

Brickblock (CURRENCY:BBK) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 8th. Brickblock has a market cap of $2.52 million and approximately $24,282.00 worth of Brickblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Brickblock token can now be bought for about $0.0336 or 0.00000383 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Gate.io and BitMart. In the last week, Brickblock has traded up 60.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Brickblock

Brickblock (CRYPTO:BBK) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 5th, 2018. Brickblock’s total supply is 265,000,143 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,131,283 tokens. The Reddit community for Brickblock is /r/BrickBlock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Brickblock’s official website is www.brickblock.io. Brickblock’s official Twitter account is @brickblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Brickblock is blog.brickblock.io.

Brickblock Token Trading

Brickblock can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Gate.io and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Brickblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Brickblock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Brickblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

