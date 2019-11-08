Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Acquired by BB&T Securities LLC

BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 29,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 45,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,856,000 after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 68,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,818,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 153.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 97,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,721,000 after purchasing an additional 59,103 shares during the period. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Roger H. Brown sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,072,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,182,455. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.47, for a total value of $504,849.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,222,119.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,423 shares of company stock valued at $4,860,127. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE BFAM opened at $145.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.01, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.27. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $105.15 and a twelve month high of $168.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.83 and a 200 day moving average of $148.06.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $511.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BFAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $166.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.80.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

