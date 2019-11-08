British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) Insider Tadeu Marroco Acquires 5 Shares

British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) insider Tadeu Marroco acquired 5 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,830 ($36.98) per share, with a total value of £141.50 ($184.89).

Tadeu Marroco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 4th, Tadeu Marroco acquired 5 shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,940 ($38.42) per share, with a total value of £147 ($192.08).

Shares of BATS stock opened at GBX 2,905.62 ($37.97) on Friday. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a 1-year low of GBX 2,336.50 ($30.53) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,451 ($45.09). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,793.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,911.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.74, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $65.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.82.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BATS shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Monday. Bank of America set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 4,900 ($64.03) to GBX 4,800 ($62.72) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,600.36 ($47.05).

British American Tobacco Plc Ads Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

