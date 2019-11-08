Brokerages Anticipate CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.90 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) will report $2.90 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.95 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.85 billion. CenterPoint Energy reported sales of $2.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will report full year sales of $12.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.37 billion to $13.45 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $13.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.83 billion to $14.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CenterPoint Energy.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 13.59%. CenterPoint Energy’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.79.

Shares of CNP stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.00. 5,484,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,576,853. The company has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.22 and its 200 day moving average is $29.10. CenterPoint Energy has a 1 year low of $26.81 and a 1 year high of $31.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.88%.

In related news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $203,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock worth $608,440 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 432.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 161.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

