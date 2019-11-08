Brokerages Anticipate JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) to Announce $0.41 EPS

Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $41.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given JBG SMITH Properties an industry rank of 94 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JBGS shares. ValuEngine lowered JBG SMITH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America began coverage on JBG SMITH Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 13.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 156,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after buying an additional 18,852 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 9.2% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 19,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 26.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,074,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,143,000 after purchasing an additional 225,051 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the second quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 156,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,175,000 after acquiring an additional 13,344 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBGS stock opened at $39.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.69. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12-month low of $33.30 and a 12-month high of $43.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.74.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. JBG SMITH Properties had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $122.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is 52.02%.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.