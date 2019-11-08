Brokerages Expect IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) to announce $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for IHS Markit’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the highest is $0.62. IHS Markit posted earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that IHS Markit will report full-year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.59. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $2.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow IHS Markit.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.14. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

INFO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on IHS Markit from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on IHS Markit in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays set a $75.00 target price on IHS Markit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on IHS Markit from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. IHS Markit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.58.

NYSE INFO opened at $69.70 on Friday. IHS Markit has a one year low of $44.52 and a one year high of $71.05. The company has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

