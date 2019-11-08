Brokerages Expect United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) to Post $0.62 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) will post $0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for United Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. United Bankshares also posted earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.44. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow United Bankshares.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. United Bankshares had a net margin of 28.68% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $185.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. United Bankshares’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

UBSI has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th.

In other news, Director Mary K. Weddle acquired 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.19 per share, with a total value of $80,937.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,397.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 5.6% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 168,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,379,000 after purchasing an additional 8,880 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 17.3% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 16.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in United Bankshares by 8.5% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 518,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,647,000 after acquiring an additional 40,498 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in United Bankshares by 191.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 25,259 shares during the period. 70.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UBSI opened at $40.26 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.60 and its 200 day moving average is $37.52. United Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $29.13 and a fifty-two week high of $40.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

