Brokers Issue Forecasts for Uber Technologies Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:UBER)

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) – Investment analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Uber Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 5th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now forecasts that the ride-sharing company will post earnings of ($6.93) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($7.68). Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Uber Technologies’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.09) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.21) EPS.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer set a $55.00 price target on Uber Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.75.

Shares of UBER opened at $27.38 on Friday. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $25.58 and a 52 week high of $47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 7,925 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 32,831 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

