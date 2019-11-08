Brokers Issue Forecasts for Weight Watchers International, Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:WW)

Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Weight Watchers International in a report released on Thursday, November 7th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now anticipates that the company will earn $1.74 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.77. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $348.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.72 million. Weight Watchers International had a net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 16.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Weight Watchers International in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Weight Watchers International from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Weight Watchers International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Weight Watchers International in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Weight Watchers International in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.64.

WW stock opened at $33.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.14. Weight Watchers International has a fifty-two week low of $16.71 and a fifty-two week high of $54.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Weight Watchers International by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 120,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 8,638 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weight Watchers International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weight Watchers International by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 35,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Weight Watchers International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $782,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Weight Watchers International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Weight Watchers International news, insider Corinne Pollier-Bousquet sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.22, for a total transaction of $195,405.00. 12.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Weight Watchers International Company Profile

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

