Brokers Set Expectations for Mallinckrodt PLC’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:MNK)

Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Mallinckrodt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $8.61 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.60. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mallinckrodt’s Q4 2019 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.92 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.31 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MNK. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $18.00 target price on Mallinckrodt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Leerink Swann set a $2.00 target price on Mallinckrodt and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $5.00 target price on Mallinckrodt and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.19.

MNK stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.07. The company had a trading volume of 4,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,963,637. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.59 million, a P/E ratio of 0.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 2.53. Mallinckrodt has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $32.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.19.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $743.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.56 million. Mallinckrodt had a positive return on equity of 24.36% and a negative net margin of 111.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNK. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mallinckrodt by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,929,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,155,000 after buying an additional 28,512 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Mallinckrodt by 18.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,809,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,591 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Mallinckrodt by 1,395.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,275,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056,636 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mallinckrodt by 7.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,517,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,861,000 after acquiring an additional 164,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Mallinckrodt by 37.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,038,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,711,000 after acquiring an additional 559,939 shares in the last quarter.

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

