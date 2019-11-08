Brookfield Property Partners LP (BPY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 on December 31st

Brookfield Property Partners LP (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th.

NASDAQ BPY traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $18.70. The stock had a trading volume of 21,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,960. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Brookfield Property Partners has a 12-month low of $14.96 and a 12-month high of $21.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.41.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BPY shares. TheStreet lowered Brookfield Property Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Brookfield Property Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. CIBC started coverage on Brookfield Property Partners in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $23.00 target price on Brookfield Property Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

