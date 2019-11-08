Brookfield Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.03

Brookfield Real Estate Services Inc (TSE:BRE)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.03 and traded as high as $15.08. Brookfield Real Estate Services shares last traded at $14.82, with a volume of 44,369 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $140.65 million and a PE ratio of 9.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.00.

Brookfield Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$11.69 million during the quarter.

Brookfield Real Estate Services Company Profile (TSE:BRE)

Brookfield Real Estate Services Inc, doing business as Bridgemarq Real Estate Services, provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. It offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate sales services. The company provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, and Johnston & Daniel brands.

