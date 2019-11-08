Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

BRKS has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. B. Riley set a $47.00 target price on shares of Brooks Automation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $43.00 target price on shares of Brooks Automation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

BRKS opened at $48.05 on Wednesday. Brooks Automation has a fifty-two week low of $23.02 and a fifty-two week high of $50.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.27.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $200.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brooks Automation will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 5,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $232,815.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,287,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pietrantoni sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $146,652.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Brooks Automation by 75.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Brooks Automation by 6,038.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Brooks Automation by 213.6% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Brooks Automation during the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Brooks Automation during the third quarter worth $101,000.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

