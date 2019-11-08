Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Trading Up 7.5% on Earnings Beat

Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS)’s share price was up 7.5% on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $50.35 and last traded at $48.05, approximately 1,355,633 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 158% from the average daily volume of 525,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.69.

The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $200.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.38 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 6.89%. Brooks Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BRKS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Brooks Automation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $43.00 target price on shares of Brooks Automation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

In other news, insider David Pietrantoni sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $146,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 5,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $232,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,287,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 6,038.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 213.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Brooks Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Brooks Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.27. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.08 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

