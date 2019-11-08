Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.B) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.B) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.43.

BF.B has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays set a $66.00 target price on shares of Brown-Forman and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brown-Forman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Brown-Forman from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $57.00 price target on shares of Brown-Forman and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Brown-Forman in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company.

Shares of BF.B opened at $64.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.60 and its 200-day moving average is $57.65. Brown-Forman has a 12 month low of $44.57 and a 12 month high of $66.15. The firm has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Brown-Forman had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 52.13%. The company had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Brown-Forman’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Brown-Forman will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brown-Forman Company Profile

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskeys, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, and liqueurs. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Gentleman Jack, Woodford Reserve, Korbel, Finlandia, el Jimador, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Chambord, Old Forester, Early Times, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Slane Irish, and Coopers' Craft brands.

