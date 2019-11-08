Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Director Marc A. Kastner Sells 3,203 Shares

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Director Marc A. Kastner sold 3,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.39, for a total transaction of $151,790.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,543.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

BRKR traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.28. 3,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,286. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.23. Bruker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $52.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.36.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Bruker had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The firm had revenue of $521.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bruker in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 153.2% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Bruker in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Bruker in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Bruker in the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. 66.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bruker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bruker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.70.

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

