Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $2.04 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities raised their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 4th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Mccall now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.04 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.81. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday. Stephens upgraded Builders FirstSource from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource to $24.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

BLDR stock opened at $23.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.66. Builders FirstSource has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $24.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.10.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 37.03% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,053,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,764,000 after acquiring an additional 59,077 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 1,400.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 444,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after acquiring an additional 414,872 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 13.4% in the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 79,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 9,336 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 908.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 800,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,490,000 after purchasing an additional 720,760 shares during the period. Finally, Brightline Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 127.1% in the second quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC now owns 545,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,189,000 after purchasing an additional 305,000 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO David E. Rush sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $294,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,353.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

