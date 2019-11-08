Burberry Group’s (BRBY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BRBY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas increased their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 2,050 ($26.79) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,850 ($24.17) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,975 ($25.81) to GBX 1,925 ($25.15) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,005 ($26.20).

Burberry Group stock opened at GBX 2,101 ($27.45) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,045.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,012.78. Burberry Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,618.50 ($21.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,362 ($30.86).

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

