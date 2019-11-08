C WorldWide Group Holding A S Has $282.60 Million Stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S trimmed its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,602,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 74,470 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Co accounts for 3.6% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned about 0.13% of Wells Fargo & Co worth $282,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Daily Journal Corp raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 9,900.0% during the second quarter. Daily Journal Corp now owns 159,180,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,324,000 after acquiring an additional 157,588,200 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 10,041.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,960,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $991,856,000 after acquiring an additional 20,753,922 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 216.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,564,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,963,000 after acquiring an additional 5,171,498 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 24.2% during the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 26,122,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,236,126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 10.0% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 50,564,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,392,732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WFC. Bank of America set a $50.00 price objective on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 price objective on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $54.00 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $43.02 and a twelve month high of $55.04. The firm has a market cap of $222.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.30 and a 200-day moving average of $47.57.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.23). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $22.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Co declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase 350,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

