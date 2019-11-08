Caci International Inc to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $2.70 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (NYSE:CACI)

Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Caci International in a report released on Monday, November 4th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Sullivan expects that the information technology services provider will earn $2.70 per share for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Caci International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.83 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Caci International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Caci International in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on shares of Caci International in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price target on shares of Caci International in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target on shares of Caci International in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Caci International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.70.

Shares of CACI opened at $225.89 on Wednesday. Caci International has a one year low of $138.39 and a one year high of $235.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $225.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.03. Caci International had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CACI. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Caci International during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,890,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Caci International during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,454,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Caci International by 6.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 624,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,793,000 after acquiring an additional 38,590 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Caci International by 623.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,808,000 after acquiring an additional 28,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Caci International by 26.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,581,000 after acquiring an additional 18,018 shares in the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kenneth Asbury sold 14,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total transaction of $2,943,896.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,080 shares in the company, valued at $10,702,792.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.17, for a total transaction of $97,276.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,066.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,411 shares of company stock valued at $3,237,888. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

