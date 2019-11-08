Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Director Buys $329,800.00 in Stock

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Director Joseph W. Evans bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.49 per share, with a total value of $329,800.00.

CADE opened at $16.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Cadence Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.66 and a 12-month high of $23.22.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $194.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.73 million. Cadence Bancorp had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 9.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorp will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Cadence Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.82%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CADE. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Cadence Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.50 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James cut shares of Cadence Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Cadence Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.80.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CADE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 65.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp during the third quarter worth $39,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp during the third quarter worth $47,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp during the third quarter worth $63,000. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

