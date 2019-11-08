Caesarstone Ltd (NASDAQ:CSTE) Announces $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Caesarstone Ltd (NASDAQ:CSTE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th.

Shares of Caesarstone stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.41 million, a P/E ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.50. Caesarstone has a 12 month low of $12.49 and a 12 month high of $17.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $142.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.17 million. Caesarstone had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Caesarstone will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSTE. BidaskClub lowered Caesarstone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Caesarstone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.

Caesarstone Company Profile

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are used as countertops in residential kitchens, as well as serve the renovation and remodeling market.

