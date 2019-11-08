California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Holdings in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 42.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 953,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285,416 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Vistra Energy were worth $25,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vistra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vistra Energy in the third quarter valued at $226,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Vistra Energy in the third quarter valued at $242,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Vistra Energy in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Vistra Energy in the third quarter valued at $267,000.

Get Vistra Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Vistra Energy from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 target price on Vistra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Vistra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Vistra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vistra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.44.

Shares of VST opened at $26.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,310.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.24. Vistra Energy Corp has a one year low of $20.83 and a one year high of $27.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.92 and its 200-day moving average is $24.73.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Vistra Energy had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 7.52%. Vistra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Vistra Energy Corp will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Vistra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,500.00%.

Vistra Energy Company Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.