California Public Employees Retirement System Has $24.72 Million Stock Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 36.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 118,294 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,605 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $24,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 122.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,425,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,042,000 after buying an additional 783,083 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,038,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,157,000 after purchasing an additional 175,687 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,017,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,429,000 after purchasing an additional 7,245 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 570,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,225,000 after purchasing an additional 18,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 568,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,772,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

In related news, insider Marc C. Cadieux sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $224,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at $2,947,162.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.12, for a total value of $590,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,180,000.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,348 shares of company stock valued at $1,005,270. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SIVB stock opened at $239.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $211.48 and a 200-day moving average of $216.85. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $177.70 and a 12-month high of $263.16.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $814.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.27 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 33.95%. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 21.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on SIVB shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on SVB Financial Group to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.38.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

See Also: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.