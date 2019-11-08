California Public Employees Retirement System Has $27.26 Million Stake in Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 648,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,504 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Athene were worth $27,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athene in the second quarter valued at about $113,393,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Athene in the second quarter valued at about $66,940,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Athene by 13.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,305,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $225,970,000 after acquiring an additional 613,278 shares during the last quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athene in the second quarter valued at about $19,377,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Athene in the third quarter valued at about $14,721,000. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ATH opened at $44.07 on Friday. Athene Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $36.00 and a 12-month high of $47.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.65 and a 200-day moving average of $41.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.44). Athene had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Athene from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Athene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Athene from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a $68.00 price target on Athene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Athene from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.20.

In related news, Director Marc A. Beilinson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Borden sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $113,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,203. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,212,480. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

