California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 584,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,771 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Textron were worth $28,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Textron in the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ boosted its position in Textron by 12.5% in the second quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ now owns 18,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Textron by 5.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 224,958 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,932,000 after buying an additional 10,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Textron in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 82.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Textron stock opened at $47.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.30 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.07. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.73.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. Textron had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.40%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TXT shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Textron from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Textron from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Textron from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Textron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.25.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

