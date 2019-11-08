California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,454 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $22,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPR. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,685.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

SPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.40.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total value of $39,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $87.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.70. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.48 and a 52 week high of $100.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 49.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is currently 7.67%.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

