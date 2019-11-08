California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 74,919 Shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 975,332 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 74,919 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $23,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 3.0% during the second quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 34,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 67.3% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 102,059 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 41,043 shares in the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 4.3% during the second quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 55,285 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 6.4% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,342 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.5% during the second quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 63,573 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $22.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Devon Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $19.72 and a 52-week high of $35.39. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.27 and its 200 day moving average is $25.73.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.91%.

In related news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $32,490.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,475 shares in the company, valued at $920,008.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DVN shares. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $25.50 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. MKM Partners set a $32.00 target price on Devon Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.19.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

