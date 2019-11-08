Capital One Financial Comments on Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:MAA)

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial upped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report released on Monday, November 4th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $6.53 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.37. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ Q4 2019 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.56 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.94 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MAA. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays set a $141.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.70.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $135.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.45. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $91.21 and a 52 week high of $140.15.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $415.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.16 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 193.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David P. Stockert sold 5,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total value of $682,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,385,445.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 63.58%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

