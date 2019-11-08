Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) Cut to “Market Perform” at Oppenheimer

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) was downgraded by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Capstone Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Maxim Group set a $0.50 price objective on Capstone Turbine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Capstone Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Capstone Turbine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.13.

NASDAQ CPST opened at $2.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.56. Capstone Turbine has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $19.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.80 million. Capstone Turbine had a negative net margin of 21.30% and a negative return on equity of 75.59%. As a group, analysts forecast that Capstone Turbine will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Capstone Turbine by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,603,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,045 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Capstone Turbine by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,189,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 818,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Capstone Turbine by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 138,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 43,859 shares during the last quarter.

Capstone Turbine Company Profile

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and various accessories for applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

