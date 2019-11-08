Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.15), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 470.70% and a negative return on equity of 84.91%.

NASDAQ CARA opened at $20.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.13. The stock has a market cap of $830.18 million, a P/E ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 2.23. Cara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.19 and a 12-month high of $27.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total value of $51,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $458,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,987.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,325,470. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CARA shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.93.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

