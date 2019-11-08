Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) Stock Position Raised by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,817 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 21,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 9,598 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,938,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 15,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 542,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,581,000 after buying an additional 29,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim set a $55.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.63.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $53.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Cardinal Health Inc has a 1-year low of $41.03 and a 1-year high of $58.31.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $37.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.75 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 25.96%. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

