Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Down 7.5% Following Weak Earnings

Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA)’s share price traded down 7.5% on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $70.86 and last traded at $73.12, 5,102,880 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 201% from the average session volume of 1,693,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.08.

The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.17). Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 30.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (up from $81.00) on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Carvana in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.07.

In related news, Director Ira J. Platt sold 10,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total value of $904,257.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,795,759.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ira J. Platt sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $109,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,129. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,000 shares of company stock worth $8,004,447 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Carvana by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Carvana by 12,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.96. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.27 and a beta of 2.20.

About Carvana (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

