Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) Stock Position Increased by Adirondack Research & Management Inc.

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 473,632 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 48,800 shares during the quarter. Celestica comprises 3.0% of Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. owned about 0.37% of Celestica worth $3,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celestica by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celestica by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Celestica by 172.4% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 28,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 17,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CLS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Pi Financial started coverage on shares of Celestica in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.30 target price on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Celestica from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a research note on Sunday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Celestica from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.48.

NYSE CLS opened at $7.88 on Friday. Celestica Inc has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $982.43 million, a PE ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.88.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Celestica had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

