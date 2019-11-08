Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) Shares Sold by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Celgene were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Celgene during the third quarter worth about $26,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in Celgene during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Celgene by 212.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Celgene during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Celgene during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

CELG traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $108.91. The company had a trading volume of 63,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,870,767. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.33 and a 200-day moving average of $96.68. The company has a market capitalization of $76.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Celgene Co. has a one year low of $58.59 and a one year high of $109.07.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.29. Celgene had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 78.15%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Celgene Co. will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Terrie Curran sold 11,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total transaction of $1,114,185.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,957.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CELG. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Celgene from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Celgene in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.31.

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

