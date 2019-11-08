Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Cellular Biomedicine Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Cellular Biomedicine Group in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

CBMG stock opened at $17.96 on Friday. Cellular Biomedicine Group has a 1 year low of $10.98 and a 1 year high of $20.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.90. The firm has a market cap of $351.94 million, a P/E ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 2.93.

Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.10). Cellular Biomedicine Group had a negative net margin of 17,921.62% and a negative return on equity of 44.32%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cellular Biomedicine Group will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBMG. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 528,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,735,000 after acquiring an additional 145,616 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 532,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,799,000 after acquiring an additional 143,798 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 749,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,394,000 after acquiring an additional 103,540 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in Cellular Biomedicine Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,325,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Cellular Biomedicine Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $687,000. Institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Company Profile

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat various diseases, such as cancer and orthopedic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for treating a range of cancer indications comprising technologies in chimeric antigen receptor modified T cells (CAR-T), a genetically modified T-cell receptors (TCRs), and next generation neoantigen-reactive tumor infiltrating lymphocytes; and human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint diseases.

