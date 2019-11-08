Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $518.20 Million

Equities analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) will announce $518.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $521.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $515.70 million. Central Garden & Pet posted sales of $502.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full-year sales of $2.36 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Central Garden & Pet.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Central Garden & Pet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $29.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.08. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $36.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.64.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CENTA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 4.5% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 20,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 64,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.3% in the second quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,072,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,436,000 after buying an additional 23,719 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 116.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 84,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 45,568 shares during the period. 65.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

