CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target Raised to $49.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CF. Consumer Edge started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CF Industries from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of CF Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.89.

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $46.26 on Thursday. CF Industries has a 12-month low of $38.90 and a 12-month high of $55.15. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.57.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 21,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $1,012,410.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 103,072 shares in the company, valued at $4,969,101.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dennis P. Kelleher sold 95,243 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $4,591,665.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 136,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,562,200.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,743 shares of company stock worth $5,770,325 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 24.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 8.0% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 446.4% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 31.6% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 8,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in CF Industries in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

