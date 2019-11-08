Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR) Stock Price Up 16.7% Following Dividend Announcement

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR)’s stock price rose 16.7% on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $0.54 and last traded at $0.63, approximately 7,827 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 84,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a $0.037 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 23.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This is an increase from Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

The company has a market cap of $25.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.94.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust had a net margin of 81.03% and a return on equity of 40.66%. The company had revenue of $2.51 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR) by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned 0.08% of Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. The company has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area.

