Chicago Equity Partners LLC Buys 3,540 Shares of Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Symantec were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYMC. Farmers Trust Co. bought a new position in Symantec in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,778,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Symantec in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its position in Symantec by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 74,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 14,845 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Symantec by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 67,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in Symantec by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 252,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,498,000 after purchasing an additional 37,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter A. Feld purchased 1,325,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $30,427,431.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,520.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Samir Kapuria sold 9,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $228,112.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 367,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,673,148.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,022 shares of company stock valued at $678,825 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SYMC shares. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Symantec in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Symantec in a report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Symantec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Evercore ISI set a $22.00 target price on shares of Symantec and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Symantec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Symantec currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.18.

SYMC opened at $23.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Symantec Co. has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $26.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.28.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. Symantec had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Symantec Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Symantec Company Profile

Symantec Corporation provides cybersecurity products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Security and Consumer Digital Safety. The Enterprise Security segment provides endpoint and information protection products, including endpoint security, advanced threat protection, and information protection solutions and their related support services; and network and Web security products, such as network security, Web security, and cloud security solutions and their related support services.

